 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County
0 comments
alert

7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Shelby County.

In a Wednesday statement, the Shelby County Health Department shared the residents that tested positive includes a 57-year-old female that is asymptomatic. A 63-year-old male, 59-year-old male, 26-year-old female, 31-year-old male, 72-year-old male and 54-year-old female are showing mild symptoms.

The new cases bring the county total up to 405.

Photos: Online marketing keeps area produce farmers growing

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer's takes new approach
Health

Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer's takes new approach

Instead of hosting a large gathering with participants walking together, the national association is encouraging walkers to take part in the event as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in Central Illinois.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News