7 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials on Friday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
The Macon County Health Department said the new cases brings the county total to 9,584 positive cases since the pandemic began, and 182 COVID-related deaths.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon showed a total of 1,194,702 positive cases and 20,700 COVID-related deaths in the state.
