7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County
7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County

  • Updated
DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the total number of cases in Macon County since the pandemic began to 10,728, with 20 people currently hospitalized and a total of 194 deaths.

Illinois on Friday is poised to have fewer restrictions starting Friday. The changes were announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Thursday and reflect declining infection numbers. 

“The light that we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter,” Pritzker said, though he cautioned that an unexpected resurgence of COVID-19 in the next few weeks still could delay the planned reopening.

Under the change capacity at museums, theaters, gyms, offices and stores will be increased to 60% from 50% currently.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

