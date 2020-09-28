7 new COVID cases reported in Shelby County on Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHEBLYVILLE — Health officials say seven more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the Shelby County total to 394 as of Monday.

The Shelby County Health Department says four of the cases involve a long-term care facility.

County residents that tested positive include a 21-year-old female, 82-year-old female and an 83-year-old female that were asymptomatic.

A 36-year-old female and 81-year-old female are showing mild symptoms, a 90-year-old female was hospitalized and an 18-year-old female is still under investigation, officials say.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the rate of positive test results had reached 8% in Region 1, which extends from DeKalb and Boone counties west to the Iowa border, on Sept. 25, the most recent day those statistics were recorded. A region that has three consecutive days of positivity rates above 8% is subject to increased mitigations that include limited capacity indoors and restrictions for restaurants and bars.