 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

70 Macon County residents with COVID hospitalized: Data

  • Updated
  • 0

White House officials say hopefully we will get to where COVID-19 is acceptable and "it doesn't disrupt our capability to function in society in a relatively normal way."

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death on Friday. 

The death was man in his 70s, bringing the total number of deaths to 304 since the pandemic began in March 2020. 

Website Banners

The daily statistics also included 220 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County. 

Watch now: Working from home is here to stay for these Decatur-area workers

As of Thursday, 70 county residents were hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 29 are vaccinated, 41 are unvaccinated. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 15,453 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state, including 120 COVID-related deaths on Friday.

As is stands, there is a total of 2,897,174 cases and 30,688 deaths since the pandemic began. 

Watch now: Decatur receives $3.76 million in state grants for transit projects

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county include: 

People are also reading…

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Richland Community College, 1 College Park, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rittenhouse gun to be destroyed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News