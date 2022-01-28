70 Macon County residents with COVID hospitalized: Data

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death on Friday.

The death was man in his 70s, bringing the total number of deaths to 304 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The daily statistics also included 220 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

As of Thursday, 70 county residents were hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 29 are vaccinated, 41 are unvaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 15,453 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state, including 120 COVID-related deaths on Friday.

As is stands, there is a total of 2,897,174 cases and 30,688 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county include:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Richland Community College, 1 College Park, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

