70 Macon County residents with COVID hospitalized: Data

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported one COVID-related death on Friday.
The death was man in his 70s, bringing the total number of deaths to 304 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The daily statistics also included 220 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
As of Thursday, 70 county residents were hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 29 are vaccinated, 41 are unvaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 15,453 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state, including 120 COVID-related deaths on Friday.
As is stands, there is a total of 2,897,174 cases and 30,688 deaths since the pandemic began.
Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus. Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county include:
People are also reading…
Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Richland Community College, 1 College Park, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, for first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna.
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
CASES
HOSPITALIZATIONS
DEATHS
CASES
HOSPITALIZATIONS
DEATHS
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing “probable” COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing “probable” COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number.
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: The discrepancy in the number of deaths on July 19, 2020, was due a duplicate record being discovered by the Missouri DHSS.