70 positive COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Macon County, officials said Monday

DECATUR— Health officials reported 70 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County over the weekend.

The Macon County Health Department on Monday said the numbers bring the total positive cases in the county to 9,092 since the pandemic began and COVID-19 related deaths in the county totaled 169.

Of the weekend cases, 27 were reported Saturday, 18 on Sunday and 25 on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 49 deaths Monday after reporting 39 on Sunday and 96 on Saturday, bringing the total death count to 18,798 since the pandemic began. There have been more than 1.1 million confirmed or probable cases among 15.4 million test results reported.

The rolling seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 4.7%, according to IDPH, decreasing for the 17th straight day and hitting its lowest point since Oct. 15.

