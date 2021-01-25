70 positive COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Macon County, officials said Monday

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 49 deaths Monday after reporting 39 on Sunday and 96 on Saturday, bringing the total death count to 18,798 since the pandemic began. There have been more than 1.1 million confirmed or probable cases among 15.4 million test results reported.
The rolling seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 4.7%, according to IDPH, decreasing for the 17th straight day and hitting its lowest point since Oct. 15.
16 times Decatur was featured in TV and movies
Bachelor Party
Biggest Loser
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Leatherheads
Most Terrifying Places in America
So I Married an Axe Murderer
The Fugitive
The Informant!
The X Factor
True Life: "I'm Addicted to Caffeine"
Karyn Slover
ALF
Call Northside 777
Jalopies on Parade
Playtown USA
Impact: Stories of Survival
SUPPORT OUR JOURNALISM
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten