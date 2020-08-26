 Skip to main content
8 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County
8 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 879.

Of those, 541 have been released from home isolation and 297 are recovering at home, 15 patients are in the hospital and 26 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

Aug 26th infographic

