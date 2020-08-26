8 new cases of coronavirus reported in Macon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department officials on Wednesday announced eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total 879.

Of those, 541 have been released from home isolation and 297 are recovering at home, 15 patients are in the hospital and 26 residents have died.

Here is more information about the cases:

