8 new COVID cases reported in Macon County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — Health officials on Tuesday reported eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The positive cases bring the county total to 774, according to a statement from the Macon County Health Department.

The department encourages county residents to continue practicing social distancing and wear face coverings in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced an additional 26 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,782.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.