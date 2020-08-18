You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8 new COVID cases reported in Macon County
0 comments
top story

8 new COVID cases reported in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — Health officials on Tuesday reported eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The positive cases bring the county total to 774, according to a statement from the Macon County Health Department.

The department encourages county residents to continue practicing social distancing and wear face coverings in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced an additional 26 virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,782.

There have been 209,594 confirmed cases of the virus thus far among more than 3.4 million tests completed.

MCHD August 18

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News