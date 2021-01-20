8 new COVID cases reported in Shelby County on Wednesday

Your source for breaking news. You can count on us for the latest headlines in US and international news, business, sports, weather and entertainment. Governors complain over pace of COVID-19 vaccine shipments, and other top stories in health from January 17, 2021.

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials say eight residents of Shelby County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department on Wednesday said the new cases bring the total number of positive cases in the county to 1,938. New cases include seven residents between the ages of 12 and 91 who were showing mild symptoms, as well as a 38-year-old man whose status was under investigation, officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported 33 coronavirus-related deaths, officials said. A total of 1,851 people have been released from isolation.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon showed a total of 1,081,354 positive cases and 18,398 COVID-related deaths in the state.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949.

