83 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials say 83 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department reported the new cases on Monday, which bring the county total number of positive cases to 6,648 since the pandemic began. The daily report included that 125 county residents had passed away from coronavirus as of Monday.

State data on Monday showed a total of 726,304 positive cases and 12,278 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Statistics also showed that Illinois was maintaining a 97% recovery rate.

