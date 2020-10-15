88 new Macon County COVID cases reported Thursday

DECATUR — Health officials reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department says the cases bring the county total to 2,283 since the start of the pandemic. Department officials reported that 23 county residents have been hospitalized and 48 have passed away from coronavirus.

Illinois public health officials also said Thursday that more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the previous 24 hours than on any day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The 4,015 infections announced were largely due to a big increase in testing, officials said. The state received results on 67,086 tests during the period, one of the larger one-day totals reported. The high mark topped by one the 4,014 reported on May 12, during the height of the first wave of the highly contagious coronavirus.

