 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
88 new Macon County COVID cases reported Thursday
0 comments

88 new Macon County COVID cases reported Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department says the cases bring the county total to 2,283 since the start of the pandemic. Department officials reported that 23 county residents have been hospitalized and 48 have passed away from coronavirus.

Illinois public health officials also said Thursday that more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the previous 24 hours than on any day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The 4,015 infections announced were largely due to a big increase in testing, officials said. The state received results on 67,086 tests during the period, one of the larger one-day totals reported. The high mark topped by one the 4,014 reported on May 12, during the height of the first wave of the highly contagious coronavirus.

MCHD Oct. 15 infographic

39 famous people who have called the Decatur area home

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News