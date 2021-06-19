89-year-old killed in Decatur crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

DECATUR — An 89-year-old resident was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on North Monroe Street, police said.

Police were sent at 12:37 p.m. to North Monroe and West Division Street to respond to the crash, according to a statement from Lt. Jon D. Quehl.

The initial investigation found that a 2011 red Chevy Malibu was stopped or slowing down in the left northbound lane of Monroe Street to make a left turn on Division Street. A black 2010 Nissan was parked in the right lane of Monroe Street, just south of the Malibu.

A 2010 white Chevy Impala, traveling north on Monroe Street in the left lane, struck the rear of the Malibu, police said. This caused the Malibu to enter southbound traffic, where it struck a white 2018 Dodge cargo van that was traveling south. The van then struck a dump truck that was traveling north on Monroe Street in the left lane.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver and passenger of the van were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger, an 89-year-old Decatur resident, was pronounced dead at the hospital, Quehl said.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Police said no further information would be released at this time.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.