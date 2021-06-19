 Skip to main content
89-year-old killed in Decatur crash involving multiple vehicles, police say

DECATUR — An 89-year-old resident was killed in a crash involving multiple vehicles on North Monroe Street, police said. 

Police were sent at 12:37 p.m. to North Monroe and West Division Street to respond to the crash, according to a statement from Lt. Jon D. Quehl. 

The initial investigation found that a 2011 red Chevy Malibu was stopped or slowing down in the left northbound lane of Monroe Street to make a left turn on Division Street. A black 2010 Nissan was parked in the right lane of Monroe Street, just south of the Malibu.

A 2010 white Chevy Impala, traveling north on Monroe Street in the left lane, struck the rear of the Malibu, police said. This caused the Malibu to enter southbound traffic, where it struck a white 2018 Dodge cargo van that was traveling south. The van then struck a dump truck that was traveling north on Monroe Street in the left lane. 

The driver and passenger of the van were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger, an 89-year-old Decatur resident, was pronounced dead at the hospital, Quehl said. 

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash. 

Police said no further information would be released at this time. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

