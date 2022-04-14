$9 million partial settlement in Macon County Jail inmate death case

DECATUR — A wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of an inmate who died in the Macon County Jail has been partially settled for $9 million, the Herald & Review has learned.

A check by the newspaper of similar lawsuits involving in-custody deaths shows that this is one of the largest settlements of its kind in at least Central Illinois, if not the entire state.

The settlement was reached in a federal court proceeding Wednesday presided over by Magistrate Judge Jonathan E. Hawley; settlement parties included Decatur Memorial Hospital along with Dr. Robert Braco and nurse Jo Bates, who had both worked for the hospital.

DMH and its employees were providing health care for the jail when 35-year-old inmate Michael A. Carter died on July 18, 2015. Carter, a diabetic, succumbed to complications arising from diabetic ketoacidosis. He had been held at the jail while awaiting federal court proceedings on drug and weapon charges.

The lawsuit, originally filed for $50 million, accused the hospital, via its employees working at the jail, of failing to provide adequate medical intervention that doomed Carter by not responding appropriately to his deteriorating medical condition.

Decatur Memorial Hospital spokesman Michael Leathers said Thursday the hospital would have no comment on the settlement.

Carter’s estate is represented by Chicago-based attorney Rahsaan A. Gordon who, speaking Thursday, said Carter’s family wanted the scale of the settlement publicized to acknowledge the tragedy of losing their loved one.

“They want to send a message; they want to send a message that Mr. Carter’s life meant something,” said Gordon.

“That life was taken away and people have to be held accountable, whether you are a very large corporation or a very large hospital, you must be held to account when you engage in wrong-doing, especially the extreme wrong-doing that has taken place in this case.”

The lawsuit, however, is far from over with news of the partial settlement. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and various named correctional officers have also been sued. Part of that case has been stalled while a federal appeals court considers issues raised by the correctional officers arguing their claims of qualified immunity were wrongly denied earlier in the case.

“The family of Mr. Carter is looking forward to its day in court against the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the correctional officers for their role in Mr. Carter’s death,” Gordon said.

“We’re still pushing forward.”

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root, who was not in office at the time of Carter’s death, said he could not comment on pending legal proceedings.

Health care at the jail is known to have undergone a major overhaul in recent years, a process started when former Sheriff Howard Buffett commissioned a $236,000 report to troubleshoot health care problems at the facility.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

