 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Macon County
0 comments
alert top story

9 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials reported 9 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Thursday.

The Macon County Health Department said the new cases bring the county total to 9,511 since the pandemic began and the number of COVID-related deaths were recorded at 181. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Graphs

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday afternoon showed a total of 1,181,226 positive cases and 20,406 COVID-related deaths in the state.

Messages hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic

Messages hope provided amid COVID-19 pandemic

As part of Birds Give Back, an annual day of giving at Illinois State University, supporters didn't just give money, they gave messages of hope. The messages were posted in the Watterson Commons tunnel on Thursday (Feb. 25, 2021).

1 of 7

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News