9 Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported nine new positive cases of coronavirus.
They were identified as A 43-year-old male, a 25-year-old female, a 29-year-old male, an 85-year-old female resident of the Villas of Hollybrook, a 62-year-old male that is currently hospitalized, a 62-year-old female, a 27-year-old female, a 47-year-old female and a 70-year-old male. Eight of the individuals are isolated in their residences with mild symptoms and one is hospitalized, the health department said.
The new cases bring the county's total to 55.
The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and not touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.
From the archives: Photos of Lake Shelbyville
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.