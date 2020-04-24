A benefit of stay-at-home order: Way fewer crashes in Macon County

But Shapiro says lower traffic doesn’t automatically translate to reduced costs for insurers. As the crisis goes on, the collision repair parts supply chain is being disrupted, driving up costs, he said. Allstate also incurs costs when payments are deferred, and it could see people switch to other companies after the two-month deferral period, he said. Also, companies still have expenses such as claims departments, which won’t be downsized even though crashes are down, because they’ll be needed later, he said.

“Accidents are only part of the expense of insurance,” Shapiro said.

Passenger vehicle travel was down 48% nationwide the week of April 6 when compared to the final week of February, when automobile travel was normal, according to the traffic information firm Inrix.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office, which patrols unincorporated areas, responded to 14 crashes between March 21 and Tuesday compared to the same 2019 period, said Sheriff Tony Brown. That's a 64% reduction.

Brandel said that while crash numbers are down, there doesn't seem to be a connection with motorists being more careful.