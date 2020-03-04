Following is a list of fatal airplane accidents in Central Illinois, or involving Central Illinois residents, since January 2002:

July 21, 2002: Joe Warner, 60, of Bloomington and Peter Ackerman, 22, of Morton die when their small plane crashes just after takeoff from Central Illinois Regional Airport.

May 5, 2003: Neil T. Webster, 43, of Trenton, Mich., and Richard P. Lucente Jr., 52, of Poplar Grove, die when their crop duster crashes in a field just south of Illinois 116 on the west side of Pontiac.

March 21, 2004: Six McLean County residents die when their plane crashes into a Kentucky mountain. Killed are Curt and Linda Piercy of Normal; Amy and Don Maurer of Carlock; and Amy's brother, Brad Webb, and his girlfriend, Erica Edgington, both of Carlock.

July 18, 2004: Five people die when their plane crashes near Wheeling, W.Va. Killed are Gary Egbers and Tracy Gibson, both of Bloomington, Mark Long of Lincoln, Brian Bastion of Normal and Tom Hollar.

April 27, 2005: Herschel Brock, 79, of Bloomington, and James F. Bryan, 70, of Tombstone, Ariz., die when their home-built single-engine plane crashes near Tombstone.

Nov. 9, 2005: An Alabama pilot dies when his twin-engine cargo plane crashes into a field along Towanda Barnes Road, just across from Central Illinois Regional Airport.

April 7, 2015: Seven people die when a C414A Cessna Chancellor crashes in a soybean field near Illinois 9 and 2100 East.

Jan. 27, 2018: George P. Irick Jr., 68, of Congerville, dies when his single-engine Cessna in Warren County, Ind.