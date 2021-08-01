A serial Decatur burglar is charged with two more burglaries

DECATUR — An already convicted serial Decatur burglar is charged by prosecutors with resuming his life of crime yet again, now facing new allegations of burglarizing a construction company and a religious ministry.

Zollie L. Thomas, 63, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday pleading not guilty to stealing from New Vision Ministries on June 29 and Promax Construction on July 6.

Thomas’s criminal record, dating back to the 1980s, lists 10 previous convictions for burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools. Court records show he was paroled from state prison in January of 2020 and he went on to rack up another six burglary and theft charges before agreeing to a plea deal. He was released on a recognizance bond from the Macon County Jail on May 18 after being accepted into the county’s drug court program.

Giving evidence in the latest cases, Decatur police Detective Benjamin Massey said the New Vision Ministries warehouse building at 344 W. Cerro Gordo St. was broken into and an unknown number of items taken.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Massey said the church had set up a trail camera which snapped 36 pictures of Thomas as he carried box after box out of the warehouse.

Massey said Thomas struck again barely a week later when he used a crowbar to force his way into the Promax Construction warehouse in Decatur and stole some nine new windows, five gas heaters and other construction supplies.

Massey said Thomas was masked this time but he recognized him because of a distinctive black cross tattoo visible on his left arm above the elbow. The detective said he also recognized his hairstyle and the vehicle Thomas was driving during the burglary.

“Detective Massey knows Zollie from previous encounters and has seen video in the past two weeks showing Zollie to have a cross tattoo on his left arm above the elbow,” said a sworn affidavit about the crimes that was signed by Massey.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Detective Massey also knows Zollie to have a lengthy history of burglaries and, in fact, at the time of this report Zollie was wanted by Decatur police for a burglary (New Vision Ministries). In that burglary, Zollie is seen sleeveless and having the cross tattoo on his left arm.”

Massey said Thomas was arrested July 7 and is quoted as admitting the vehicle seen in the burglary video is his but would concede nothing else.

Defending him at Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, attorney Michelle Sanders asked the detective if Thomas had claimed he wasn’t stealing but thought he was helping someone else haul some items.

Massey said he did say that, but appeared to be confused about which burglary — Promax or New Vision Ministries — he was being asked about.

“But in general, he denied that he was committing burglaries or attempting to commit burglary?” asked Sanders.

“Yes,” replied Massey.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Thomas on both burglary counts and scheduled a pretrial hearing in his court for Sept. 9. Thomas is now back in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $150,000, meaning he must post a bond of $15,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.