Accused batterer takes on girlfriend's rescuer and gets beaten up, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man accused of beating his girlfriend staggered into a courtroom Wednesday with the reddened flesh around his right eye swollen shut and cuts and bruises all over his battered body.

Clearly in pain, the 44-year-old defendant could barely walk without assistance and was allowed to sit rather than stand in front of Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell.

The judge, looking down at the slumped man, told him it looked like he had “got the short end of the fight.” And that is just what happened, according to a sworn Decatur police affidavit.

It describes the man pinning his 52-year-old girlfriend to the ground and repeatedly punching her in the head Tuesday afternoon after chasing the screaming woman from their Decatur motel room.

The girlfriend and several witnesses then described a male stranger intervening and telling the man to leave the woman alone.

“(The defendant ) responded ‘You don’t know what’s going on’ and then turned his attention from (the girlfriend) to the male, physically attacking the male,” according to the affidavit, which was signed by Officer Kara Flannery.

But the good Samaritan who had come to the woman’s aid had clearly proved more than capable of defending himself, and administered a thorough beating to his would-be assailant before leaving.

Flannery said police had arrived at the motel to find the man still bleeding from the right side of his face, “specifically the eye and the nose.”

The sobbing girlfriend told police she was left hurting “all over her body” and said her boyfriend of six months had woken up “in a bad mood” and attacked her.

The defendant's bail was set at $15,000, requiring him to post a bond of $1,500 to be released. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $25,000. The man faces one preliminary charge of domestic battery and a check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday afternoon showed that he remained in custody.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.