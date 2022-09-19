Accused church burglar now charged with targeting Decatur car washes, police say

DECATUR — Timothy A. Trostle, already out on bail after denying charges he burglarized his mother’s church, is now accused of burglarizing two Decatur car washes.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police credit eye-witnesses with helping to catch Trostle during the car wash burglaries when they saw him drilling out coin box locks at one business at 3615 E. William Street Road, just after 6 a.m. Aug. 17.

The affidavit said the witnesses followed the 44-year-old defendant to his home where police later found and arrested him.

Trostle, who has yet to enter a plea on two counts each of burglary and criminal damage, is due in Macon County Circuit Court on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. Previously free on bail of $20,000 after his earlier church burglary charge, Macon County Jail records show he is free again after posting a $3,000 bond on bail of $30,000.

Officer Michael Claypool, who signed the affidavits, said the owner of the car wash said he found three locks on coin boxes had been drilled out and up to $200 in quarters had been stolen.

“(The owner) advised he also owns the car wash at 1331 East Eldorado Street… he had already been to this location and found that two locks that protect the coin deposit boxes… appeared to have been drilled out,” said Claypool.

Claypool said a search of Trostle’s garage revealed a large stack of quarters on a workbench and a coin tub holding quarters and two drills had been recovered from an adjacent yard.

“In a Mirandized interview, Timothy admitted to using the drills recovered at the scene to burglarize the two car washes,” Claypool said. “Timothy advised that he took about four total coin tubs with quarters in them.”

The earlier church burglary charge filed against him accuses Trostle of targeting the Prairie Avenue Christian Church in February and stealing more than $5,000 worth of entertainment equipment. Police said he copied the door pass code after giving his mother rides to the church building.

Trostle has pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Oct. 13.

A Decatur man charged as an accomplice in the church burglary, Andrew T. Anderson, 37, took a plea deal in August and was sentenced to 24 months probation after admitting a charge of theft.