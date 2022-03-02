Accused Decatur ax murderer wants a full hearing on the facts of his case

DECATUR — Daniel S. Boehme Sr., the Decatur man police accuse of killing his girlfriend with an ax and believe he may have planned to dismember her body and bury it in a backyard, appeared in court Wednesday.

Boehme, 63, had been listed as intending to waive a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to try him on the charge he murdered 35-year-old Helena “Sunny” Beams sometime around Jan. 26 at his Decatur home.

Her bloody body was found in a bedroom next to the ax that is thought to be the weapon used to kill her. Boehme is pleading not guilty to three alternate counts of murder.

When the defendant was led into court, however, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that her client had changed his mind, and now wanted a full preliminary hearing.

Boehme then tried to speak while the judge was speaking to demand a “speedy trial” but Forbes silenced him and told the defendant he must “speak through your attorney.”

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said he would do his best to have police witnesses ready to go by next week and Forbes rescheduled the case for a preliminary hearing March 9. Boehme remains held at the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million, requiring the posting of a $200,000 bond for him to be released.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said detectives had received an anonymous tip on Jan. 27 that Boehme had killed Beams. According to the affidavit, the tip said Boehme had “chopped her up in little pieces and placed her in a hole” at an unknown location.

Police began trying to find Beams and said concerns rose when her phone went straight to voicemail and she hadn’t been seen at her job since Jan. 25. And when officers traveled to Warrensburg to talk to a 32-year-old female friend of Beams, the friend became upset.

“(The friend) almost immediately asked if Sunny was OK and also if she was missing before beginning to cry,” said the affidavit.

When officers checked out Boehme’s home in the 600 block of South Haworth Avenue, they found Beams sport utility vehicle parked outside. Detective James Weddle is quoted in the affidavit as finding an empty box of garbage bags inside a trash can.

“Sitting next to the box was what appeared to be a woman’s shoe. On the right side of the shoe, near the bottom, there was a red stain that appeared to be consistent with that of blood,” the affidavit said.

Weddle got a judge to sign off on a search warrant and police found the body of Beams wrapped in a blanket in a bedroom. She had “apparent trauma to her head/face” and the ax lay alongside her.

Detectives then interviewed several of Boehme’s friends who all made incriminating statements about the defendant.

One 29-year-old woman is quoted as telling police Boehme had said “I finally killed her,” while a 31-year-old man said a mutual acquaintance told him that “Daniel had admitted to killing Helena with an ax.” Another friend said “Daniel asked him to dig a hole for him because he thought he had done something to Helena.”

Police had found and arrested Boehme by Jan. 31. A check of his court records show he was sentenced to five years in prison in June of 1990 after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

