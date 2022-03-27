Accused Decatur batterer says case 'a lie'; prosecutors say otherwise

DECATUR — Troy D. Slaw, accused of terrorizing his Decatur girlfriend while keeping her prisoner and beating her bloody in a three-day ordeal, insists he is innocent and the victim lied about him being her assailant.

Prosecutors and Decatur police, however, aren’t buying his story. They point out they have the 36-year-old woman’s original version of events naming him as the perpetrator on officers' body cam video.

Slaw, who is being held in the Macon County Jail in lieu of making bail set at $100,000, wrote to the Herald & Review saying the case against him is “a lie.”

He also enclosed a notarized copy of a handwritten new statement by his girlfriend identifying another man as her attacker. “I have been to Decatur Police Station numerous times to admit that I lied on the initial police report,” she wrote.

“I have told the State’s Attorney. I knew that it was wrong to lie on the police report and I don’t think it’s right for an innocent man to go to jail for something he did not do.”

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders brought up the victim’s revised statement at a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court. Cross-examining Sgt. Jaime Hagemeyer, Sanders asked: “Are you aware that (the victim) has subsequently recanted her (original) statement?” Hagemeyer said she was not aware of that.

“Or that she had been to the police department saying she lied in this initial report?” The officer said that, again, she was unaware of the victim’s latest version of events.

Judge Rodney Forbes ruled there was probable cause to try Slaw, who is charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery and a charge of aggravated kidnapping while armed with a weapon. He also faces two further counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.

The judge had earlier listened to testimony from Hagemeyer, who said the victim described being held prisoner by Slaw and subjected to a ferocious series of attacks after he suspected she was seeing other men.

The woman said she was punched in the face up to 50 times, her hair was ripped out in bloody chunks, she was beaten with a metal pipe, strangled, and kicked and stomped on with steel-toed boots in assaults that went on for days. Police said she had needed hospital treatment afterward.

Under questioning from Rueter, Hagemeyer said police noted bloody injuries, scarring and contusions over the victim's body that supported her version of events after she had escaped Jan. 3 from the house where she was being held.

“And she also had a bite mark on her tongue where Troy had forcefully closed her teeth down on her tongue while she was trying to scream?” asked Rueter.

“Yes,” replied the officer.

Rueter pointed out, and the judge noted, that Slaw has a previous conviction for inflicting domestic battery causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to 24 months probation in January 2014. He was later resentenced to an additional 24 months of probation in June 2016 for violating his earlier probation conditions.

Forbes scheduled a pretrial hearing on the current charges for May 3.

