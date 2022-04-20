Accused Decatur carjacker waives preliminary hearing on the charges

DECATUR — Calvin G. Shepherd III, the older of two brothers accused of launching a carjacking crime wave in Decatur, appeared in court Wednesday and told a judge he was willing to skip a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes then assigned the case to the trial call of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and scheduled a pretrial hearing for June 1.

Shepherd III, 20, and his 18-year-old brother, Calvin G. Shepherd IV, are both pleading not guilty to four counts of aggravated vehicle hijacking involving the use of firearms.

An arrest warrant accuses the brothers of carrying out the four armed carjackings in Decatur between Feb. 28 and March 20. Police say they then escaped to the Springfield home where they live with their grandparents until they were tracked down by Springfield police.

The warrant said they were arrested March 24 after ramming police squad cars in a desperate attempt to get away.

Both are being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $500,000 each, which would require a bond payment of $50,000 each for them to be released..

Shepherd IV is due back in court Friday after the court granted him time to hire a defense lawyer.

