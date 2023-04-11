DECATUR — One of two brothers accused in a series of armed Decatur carjackings has had all charges against him dropped.

Calvin G. Shepherd IV, 19, was set free from the Macon County Jail on April 6 after the office of the state’s attorney moved to dismiss four counts of aggravated vehicle hijacking. All the charges were dismissed without prejudice, which is legal-speak for meaning they could be refiled at some future date.

The case was formally dropped on Monday — the day it was set to go to trial in Macon County Circuit Court — and State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said his office had been left with little choice.

“We ran into a real problem in that one of the victims who was central to the case is now on military deployment to Japan for the next two years,” he said.

Rueter said the evidence against Shepherd IV was not as compelling as the case against his brother, Calvin G. Shepherd III, 21, who was always seen by prosecutors as “the main actor” in four carjackings that frightened Decatur during February and March of 2022.

Decatur police reports said one driver was punched in the face and several were left in fear of their lives after being threatened with guns while their vehicles were stolen.

Police had given chase to one stolen Dodge Charger on the night of March 20 but it sped away and escaped. The Shepherd brothers live in Springfield and, after several more unsuccessful police pursuits, they were finally arrested there on March 24. Police reports said they had abandoned a wrecked car stolen from Decatur and had been chased down and caught after fleeing on foot. Their car had been wrecked after being used to ram several pursuing squad cars.

Calvin G. Shepherd III was sentenced to 14 years in prison when he appeared Dec. 21 in Macon County Circuit Court after taking a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero, who also represented his brother.

Shepherd III had admitted a newly added charge of armed robbery and Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith then dismissed four counts of aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm.

Passing sentence, the judge had also agreed to recommend Shepherd III for substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.

