Accused Decatur drug dealer gets wake-up visit from the police

DECATUR — An accused female drug dealer got a rude awakening when Decatur police reported finding her asleep in the backseat of a rental car with a wanted male fugitive snoozing in the driver’s seat.

Members of the police department’s Community Action Team had targeted the woman’s vehicle while it was parked in a driveway of a home in the 1000 block of West King Street in the early hours of Aug. 25. Police surrounded the vehicle after acting on information received from a tip-off.

A State Police canine officer sniffed the car and alerted to drugs and a sworn affidavit said after police woke up a sleeping Morgan P. Fleckenstein, 25, they found she had a purse holding 47.7 grams (more than 1 ½ ounces) of methamphetamine.

The defendant is pleading not guilty to a charge of dealing in meth. Officer Philip Ganley, testifying Wednesday at Fleckenstein’s preliminary hearing in Macon County Circuit Court, said her purse was also stuffed with $767 and a digital scale stained with meth residue. The officer said the whole vehicle was littered with a large quantity of plastic bags typical of those used to package street drug sales.

He also told the court that the 31-year-old driver of the car was known to be wanted on a police warrant for aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of meth.

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders rose to ask Ganley if the entire police operation, from arrival to the canine sniff and the subsequent investigation, had been captured on camera. Ganley said it had and the footage was preserved as evidence.

Judge Rodney Forbes said he found probable cause to try Fleckenstein, and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Oct. 31. She remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $15,000, requiring her to post a bond of $1,500 to be released.

The recent drug bust is far from her only legal problem, however. She also faces a charge of parole violation after state prison records show she was released from the Decatur Correctional Center on Feb. 8. In January of 2021 she had been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary and driving with a revoked license.

Her sentencing had included a recommendation from the judge that she receive substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.