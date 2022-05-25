Accused Decatur killer denies charges he committed murder from a passing car

DECATUR — Bryan C. McGee appeared in court Wednesday denying charges he’s a killer who opened fire on his teenage victim while hanging out of the door of a passing car.

McGee, 22, told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler he was pleading not guilty to four alternate counts of first degree murder. He also denied a charge of attempted murder.

McGee is accused of being part of a group from Decatur’s Jumpout street gang who prowled the streets during the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 2021, hunting for members of the rival East Side Gang.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits say they came across 17-year-old Demeshiona Miller-Fonville as she sat in a parked car in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street. She was killed in a hail of bullets and a male, also 17, who was in the car with her, was badly wounded but survived. They were not identified by police as members of any gang.

Geisler found probable cause for McGee to stand trial on all charges after listening to testimony from Detective Jason Danner. Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Danner described how McGee had been identified as one of two shooters by Quantarius S. Beasley, 21, who police say drove the vehicle McGee was riding in.

“He (Beasley) indicated he didn’t know who started the shooting but he knew there were two guns going off?” Rueter asked. Danner said that was correct.

“And at the time of the shooting, he indicated that Bryan McGee was hanging out of the rear driver’s side door shooting what he believed was a .40 caliber handgun?” Danner confirmed that was what detectives had been told.

Cross-examining Danner, Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders asked about the testimony of Celeste B. Bowman, 19, and a younger female, who had both been present in the car.

“And in their initial interview they (the females) didn’t mention anything about Mr. McGee being in the vehicle, is that correct?”

“In their initial interview, yes,” replied Danner. And, in response to another question, he confirmed that the results of forensic testing linked to the case are still awaited.

Geisler assigned McGee’s case to the trial call of Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith and scheduled a pretrial hearing for July 7. McGee remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at more than $2 million.

Of the other defendants in the case, Beasley denies multiple murder counts and is also being held in jail with bail set at $2 million. And Drelyn M. Oneal, 21, has pleaded not guilty to four alternate murder charges along with a charge of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. He remains in custody with bail set at $2 million.

Bowman, 19, is free having posted a $25,000 bond on bail set at $250,000. Court records show she faced preliminary charges of murder but they were dropped.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.