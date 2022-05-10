Accused Decatur robber fails in another bid to have evidence tossed

DECATUR — A Decatur robbery suspect clashed with a judge as the defendant, defending himself in court, and failed for a second time to get damning evidence against him thrown out.

Kyle R. Anderson, 29, had tried in April to have multiple robbery charges and a count of burglary dismissed after challenging the evidence and how it was obtained.

He was back before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler on Monday to have another try. This time he wanted the judge to reconsider his denial of the defendant’s motion to exclude evidence, like bundled loot traced to the robberies, that Decatur police said was found in Anderson’s pockets and his home.

Anderson kept trying to argue that the vehicle stop that led to his arrest was based on improperly obtained surveillance evidence, and detectives had no probable cause to stop and search him.

Geisler said he had carefully considered the hand-written, five-page motion to suppress evidence and quash his arrest that Anderson had composed while being held in the Macon County Jail, and again denied it at Monday’s hearing.

Anderson, clearly upset at this latest setback and claiming he wasn’t being treated fairly, kept speaking over Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz and interrupting Geisler, who finally rebuked the defendant for his behavior.

“You are going to have a fair trial and you are going to have fair rights…” Geisler told him, before he was interrupted by Anderson once more.

“I am telling you, Mr. Anderson, you are getting under my skin at this stage and, if you keep interrupting me, we’re going to have a problem," Geisler warned him.

Anderson did finally quieten down and did get some rulings in his favor. The judge agreed that Kurtz, who said such information had already been turned over, should again provide Anderson with copies of the legal justification police provided to conduct surveillance of Anderson before stopping a vehicle he was driving away from one crime scene and arresting him. Geisler also agreed to have him furnished with transcripts of previous court proceedings from his earlier motion to suppress evidence.

The judge then scheduled another court hearing for May 26. “...And we will set the matter for trial at that time,” added Geisler.

The charges against Anderson date to June 2020 when he is accused of robberies that targeted a gas station in Forsyth and a restaurant in Decatur. Prosecutors say Anderson committed the crimes within six weeks of being out on parole following previous convictions for aggravated robbery and burglary.

His brother, Matthew R. Anderson, 34, was accused of being his partner in crime. He took a plea deal that saw him admit to a single charge of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to prison for six years in April of 2021.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

