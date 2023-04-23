DECATUR — Police say Johnathan M. Radley was an armed Decatur drug dealer who admitted pulling a gun and opening fire at another man in the middle of a city street.

Radley, 25, is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday to face a preliminary hearing on charges of armed violence and the aggravated discharge of a weapon.

He is also accused of dealing in cocaine and possessing the drug and has yet to enter a formal plea to any of the charges.

A sworn affidavit filed by Decatur police said patrol officers encountered Radley just before 4 a.m. April 1 after responding to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of East Division Street.

Radley was described as being discovered hiding in an alley nearby and had taken off running but stopped when ordered to by police. Officer Brock Thoms, who signed the affidavit, said he could see a semi-automatic pistol sticking out of the waistband of Radley’s pants as he turned around to face police patrols.

“During a Mirandized interview, Radley admitted to grabbing his firearm from a … vehicle, loaded a magazine with five rounds into his gun, and fired towards another person while in the middle of the street,” Thoms said in the affidavit.

“Radley also admitted to paying $200 for the cocaine that was located on his person.”

The affidavit does not quote Radley as explaining why he had opened fire or who the intended victim was. Thoms said the cocaine the defendant was in possession of added up 6.5 grams and was packaged in 20 small plastic bags.

“Radley was also found with $998 on his person … he also admitted to paying $200 for the cocaine…,” Thoms added.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed that Radley remained in custody with bail set at $500,000, requiring him to post a bond of $50,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for his bail to be set at $1 million.

