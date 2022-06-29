Accused gunman in Decatur public housing fatal shooting denies all charges

DECATUR — Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett appeared in court Wednesday and denied charges he is the gunman whose shoot-out in a Decatur public housing building left one man dead and a male juvenile seriously wounded.

Wright-Jarrett, 18, also told Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that he was waiving a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. He entered not guilty pleas to three alternate counts of first degree murder.

The defendant had initially been arrested on a charge of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon before Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter filed the more serious charges.

The murder counts stem from the death of 20-year-old Sadarius D. Givens, killed in a hail of bullets around 2 a.m. June 5 at the Concord Apartments, 333 E. Center St. The juvenile male suffered four gunshot wounds but survived.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police say some of the shoot-out, and enough to identify Wright-Jarrett as one of the gunmen, was captured on surveillance video in the common areas of the apartment complex.

The affidavits describe Wright-Jarrett as being seen confronting and getting into a dispute with Givens, who was also armed and accompanied by another armed man identified as Diontae L. Beacham, 22.

“Wright-Jarrett appears to fire his weapon at Givens who is acting aggressively and who has been pointing his weapon,” one affidavit said. “Givens is observed falling to the ground. Wright-Jarrett and Beacham appear to then continue firing their respective weapons in the direction of each other.”

Beacham was also arrested and booked on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of the aggravated discharge of a weapon and a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was arraigned Tuesday and is scheduled to be back in court July 8 when his defense attorney is due to make an appearance.

Wright-Jarrett will return to court Aug. 11 for a pretrial hearing. He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $250,000. Beacham is housed there as well and, also accused of violating the registration mandates of the Violent Offender Against Youth rules, has his bail set at more than $1 million.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

