Accused gunman pleads for time to hire lawyer

DECATUR — Accused killer Dionte A. Robinson told a judge Tuesday that he needed time while his family tried to pull together the money to hire a defense lawyer for him.

Much is at stake for the defendant, who was warned by Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes that, if found guilty, he could be looking at going to prison “for the rest of your life.”

Robinson, 24, was being arraigned in Tuesday's court hearing and at first asked for some four months leeway while his relatives sought to gather the cash he needed.

But the judge suggested a more urgent timeline was necessary while Robinson remains incarcerated in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million, requiring him to post a bond of $200,000 to get out.

“So if I continue this case you would remain in custody unless you can post that bond amount while you are waiting for your attorney to enter his appearance,” Forbes told him.

“So knowing that, how far out do you want me to set this?”

Robinson finally agreed to a new court date of Sept. 23 and Forbes told him “we will see where you are at that point.”

Robinson is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder counts in the early morning shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who was gunned down Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of West Wood Street.

Robinson was arrested Aug. 18 and Decatur police are now hunting two more suspects: Omari C. Walker and Kyle Escoe, both 18, who are also sought on first degree murder warrants.

An arrest warrant filed in Robinson’s case said he had been identified among multiple gunmen seen firing shots outside a business at 3:50 a.m. Millikin University Police had raised the alarm after hearing the shots and Decatur police patrols arrived to find McClelland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including a wound to the head.

“Arrion was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital after lifesaving measures were performed on scene,” said the arrest warrant. “Arrion died as a result of the suspected gunshot wounds at the hospital.”

Detective Bryan Kaylor, who signed the warrant, said police soon identified Robinson as a suspect thanks to eye-witnesses who told police they recognized him among several other gunmen who were all firing.

Police then pulled pictures from social media to confirm Robinson’s identity, Kaylor said, and an eye-witness positively identified him after being shown a photo lineup.

The arrest warrant offered no motive for the murder.