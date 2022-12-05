Accused killer booked into Macon County Jail, but isn't there yet

WARRENSBURG — Official records show that accused killer Jeffrey Lourash was booked into the Macon County Jail very early Saturday at 12:02 a.m.

But you will not find the 57-year-old defendant residing in any cell.

Lourash remains under treatment, and under 24-hour guard, at a hospital ward in Springfield. He’s been there since the evening of Nov. 23 when the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said he shot his 41-year-old wife Tabitha Lourash to death in their Warrensburg home during a dispute.

Police say the husband and father then shot himself in the head as the couple’s four children, aged 17, 15, 13 and 11, fled the house in terror. Deputies described Lourash as being in a “barely responsive'' state when deputies found him.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root said officially transferring Lourash to the jail prepares the way for his eventual move from hospital to incarceration. “The purpose of booking him into the jail is so that our medical staff can start coordinating with the medical staff at the hospital to find out when he can be transferred to our facility,” Root added.

The sheriff said he has no idea, yet, when that will happen but said the move will take place “when it’s safe to do so.” In the meantime, however, placing Lourash in the custody of the jail, at least on paper, also allows for jail staff to take on the task of watching him at the hospital, which will save taxpayers some money as opposed to using deputies to do all the work.

“The jail staff pay scale is a little bit less and we have the ability to do some of it (the guarding) on shift, which means somebody who is actually working that day and goes over to Springfield to do it and it’s not on overtime,” Root explained.

“All of the watching will be done by jail staff now until we get to the point where we would offer the work up to deputies to prevent having to force somebody to do it on non-voluntary overtime.”

The sheriff said he hasn’t added up the cost of guarding Lourash yet, but said his budget does make provisions for having to do this kind of duty which is only provided for defendants facing the most serious charges.

“And we do this routinely for people in the jail in need of outside medical attention, although this is a case that will extend longer than we are usually used to,” said Root.

He said the cost of Lourash’s extensive treatment is and will be borne by whatever insurance or coverage he had going into hospital. That will remain the case when he eventually arrives at the jail for real.

And jail records show if the defendant becomes well enough to try and leave incarceration at some point, he will have to come up with the cash to post a bond of $1 million on bail that has been set at $10 million.