Accused killer from Forsyth fails in bid to get his $1 million bail cut

DECATUR — Accused killer Phillip J. Gehrken failed in his bid Thursday to convince a judge he is too sick to be kept locked up in the Macon County Jail while he awaits trial.

The 53-year-old Forsyth man, who suffers from diabetes, had filed a motion to have his bail lowered from $1 million but that was rejected by Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

Gehrken is pleading not guilty to three alternate counts of murder in the July 11 shooting death of 51-year-old Kevin Cooper in Argenta. Cooper died from multiple bullet wounds in a killing that defense attorney Monroe McWard argues offers strong grounds for a case of self-defense.

But Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Christina Mullison said she has seen cell phone video recorded by Gehrken that shows the murder taking place. She said the impression it leaves is that the defendant was the aggressor, stopping to clear a type of semi-automatic bullet casing jam called a “stovepipe” before continuing to fire after Cooper was already down.

Mullison said, given the “very strong evidence in this case”, that Gehrken was facing a minimum sentence of 45 years if convicted and he would have a strong incentive to flee if able to get out of jail on bail.

“It’s not guaranteed, but I think there is a very strong probability that if this defendant is convicted, he dies in prison,” Mullison added.

Griffith had agreed at an earlier hearing to lower Gehrken’s bail to $1 million from $1.5 million but McWard said that was still too high and pleaded for it to set at $500,000 or less.

He showed the judge cell phone pictures of Gehrken’s ulcerated feet, a complication of his diabetes, and the defendant told the judge he also suffered from rashes and psoriasis. Gehrken said he had previously controlled his condition with diet and expensive medication but, after 238 days in the Macon County Jail, he was now given two doses of insulin a day.

“They (his previous medicines) cost too much for the jail and I’m not getting them,” he told the court. “They won’t give them to me.”

McWard said no criticism of jail medical care was intended and he said the staff there were “doing the best they can” to assist his client. “But we would ask the court to consider reducing his bond because of the change in his medical condition and the continued deterioration of his medical condition,” McWard added.

Making his ruling however, Griffith said he had to consider the serious nature of the charges, the fact he had already cut the bail amount previously and that the jail was doing all it could to aid Gehrken.

“One million dollar (bail) for a murder case, meaning you have to post $100,000 (to bond out), I just think it’s reasonable under the circumstances,” the judge added.

Gehrken is due back in court April 14 for a pretrial hearing. He is also pleading not guilty to two charges of being a drug dealer after prosecutors say more than 11 pounds of cannabis was seized from his Forsyth home in a search following the fatal shooting.

