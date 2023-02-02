DECATUR — As four dogs police said were rescued from freezing to death continue their recovery, the owners accused of neglecting them are being made to pay more than $800 for their care.

But a fifth dog found with the others, an American bulldog called “Blue”, is now beyond help: Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he was near death when police came across him and the pet later had to be euthanized by veterinarians.

The owners of the dogs, Mark Miller Jr. and Nyssa Richards, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Jan. 25 at a hearing called a petition for posting of security.

Judge R.C. Bollinger ordered the pair to pay $840 for the upkeep of the four seized dogs, which are now being cared for at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

The judge made his ruling after hearing testimony from Sgt. Ron Atkins, the animal control administrator for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. The standard of proof for a petition for posting of security is based on a preponderance of the evidence and the judge granted it after hearing that Animal Control now has custody of the animals and charges are pending.

The $840 had to be handed over within five days of the hearing and court records show Miller, 42, and Richards, 39, paid up the day after their court appearance. If they had failed to pay, the dogs seized from them could be forfeited and offered out for adoption by Animal Control.

The $840 total is based on the cost of care for the four dogs at $7 each for 30 days. And if the fate of the dogs has not been decided a month from now, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter will be back in court asking for more money for their upkeep to save taxpayers from the cost burden.

Meanwhile, a gofundme page in the name of Mark Miller has now appeared and features an appeal to raise $10,000 for legal expenses. Attempts to reach Miller were not successful Thursday. The gofundme page says: “Days before Christmas my yard was under siege by animal rights nuts who are pushing petitions for our dogs to not be allowed to be tethered outside on any type of set-up.

“I thank all for supporting this breed we love and hopefully my fight for my animals is a successful one.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the page listed that $65 had been contributed by three people.

The kind of legal fight facing the dog owners hinges on the severity of the charges the couple will face, a decision the state’s attorney is still chewing over. “We haven’t filed charges yet, we are reviewing the case,” he told the Herald & Review.

“Animal cruelty of course is the charge, but we must decide what exactly the nature of it is: is it a felony or a misdemeanor, that sort of thing. There are several options.”

The case dates to Dec. 23 when deputies were dispatched to an address in the 4300 block of North Taylor Road. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Flannery said police had been responding to complaints from “concerned citizens” that several animals on the property were “suffering from the extreme cold.”

Flannery said an arctic-like cold snap at the time had pushed the air temperature down to just 1 degree Fahrenheit with a wind chill that made it feel like minus 16 degrees and the dogs did not have adequate shelter. Blue the bulldog was already near death and the other dogs were immediately taken into what the police called “protective custody.”

Atkins told the Herald & Review that the four rescued dogs, which he guessed are a kind of pitbull-mix, had to get used to being “cooped up” in the shelter but were otherwise doing well.

“They are thriving and living a healthy, warm life with proper shelter,” he said. “And they don’t seem to have any ongoing problems from what happened to them.”

