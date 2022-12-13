Accused serial catalytic converter thief is jailed

DECATUR — A Decatur man police describe as a serial thief of vehicle catalytic converters is now jailed and facing theft charges.

William J. Wattles Jr. was arrested on the evening of Nov. 25 after Decatur police responded to the 1100 block of South Monroe Street in response to a burglary report.

A sworn affidavit said police reviewed video security footage which showed a suspect later identified as Wattles using an electric saw to cut the catalytic converter off a pickup truck. Police said Wattles fled when officers arrived but was soon found hiding nearby in a wooded area.

“During a Mirandized interview of William, he stated he had been walking around the area and observed the (pickup truck) and thought he could make some money off of it,” the affidavit said.

Wattles is quoted as saying he cut off one converter but had trouble with a second and wasn't able to steal that one. “William stated his intention was to sell the catalytic converter for money as he stated he is ‘broke’ and has no food,” the affidavit said.

Police said Wattles went on to admit multiple other converter thefts, including cutting one off an ambulance recently while it was parked near HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

Wattles was arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 1 on charges of theft and criminal damage and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Dec. 14.

