Accused serial Decatur robber waives preliminary hearing, pleads not guilty

DECATUR — Charles M. Anderson, the Decatur man accused of a series of violent armed robberies, told a judge Wednesday he was willing to skip a preliminary hearing to weigh the evidence against him.

Anderson, 57, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday and informed Judge Rodney Forbes he was entering not guilty pleas on charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and robbery. He also said he was innocent of a further charge of aggravated battery that inflicted great bodily harm.

Anderson had been brought back to Decatur and charged Dec. 17 after earlier having been tracked down and arrested by Springfield police. Detectives there had been investigating the Dec. 15 robbery and wounding of an “elderly female” outside a post office and they recognized and stopped Anderson’s vehicle using suspect information supplied by Decatur police.

In a sworn statement, Detective James Weddle said Anderson had been sought for a series of Decatur robberies that began Dec. 8 at Tracy’s Salon, 1489 W. King St.

Weddle said Anderson had burst in armed with a hunting knife “threatening to kill everyone” before fleeing with a purse he grabbed from a 69-year-old customer getting a manicure.

The detective said Anderson struck again Dec. 11, this time snatching a purse out of the shopping cart of a 42-year-old female customer outside of the Walmart store at 4224 N. Prospect Drive. He was seen fleeing in the same blue GMC Envoy he had used for the salon robbery.

And he was driving it again, police allege, in a Dec. 12 robbery of the Dollar General store at 969 W. Eldorado St. Weddle said a 53-year-old female employee was left with a bleeding head wound after Anderson shoved her to the concrete floor as he made his getaway.

Weddle said police obtained video surveillance footage of Anderson from Dollar General and later from the Tobacco Shack store in Decatur where he had bought items using a debit card stolen in the Walmart robbery. Those images had been among the information Weddle passed on to Springfield police.

Forbes assigned the case against Anderson to the trial list of Judge Jeffrey Geisler and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Feb. 28. Anderson remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $150,000, requiring a bond of $15,000 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

