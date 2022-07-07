Accused serial Masonic Temple window smasher in trouble again, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Howard D. Lovelady Jr., accused of being a baseball bat-wielding serial smasher of Masonic Temple windows, is now facing new charges of trying to burglarize the downtown Decatur temple and trespassing on its grounds.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit accuses Lovelady of ripping an air conditioning unit out of the wall of the temple on the night of March 23, the day after Macon County Jail records list him as being released on bail following the previous charges of criminal damage lodged against him.

Lovelady is banned from trespassing on temple grounds and the affidavit said he was defiant when temple staff, alerted by loud noises, came outside to find the air conditioning unit on the ground, leaving a damage bill of $1,400.

One staff member said Lovelady had bricks in his hand when he was confronted but then dropped them. “(The staff member) stated he saw Howard walk around the building several times… and that Howard was ‘taunting’ him by saying things such as ‘You won’t do nothing,’” said the affidavit, signed by Detective Jeremy Appenzeller.

“(The staff member) stated that he feared Howard was trying to get into the building that was occupied with several children and adults at the time this occurred… Howard had caused multiple incidents at the masonic temple in the past.”

Macon County Circuit Court records show Lovelady has previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges of causing more than $25,000 in criminal damage alone by smashing windows at the Decatur temple; he also denies a charge of causing $1,000 in damage to the temple in Blue Mound. All the attacks were carried out during January and February.

Chad Lamb, the Blue Mound police chief, had previously told the Herald & Review that Lovelady is also the chief suspect in a spree of similar criminal damage attacks at Masonic buildings in Mattoon, Arcola and Springfield. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on the previously filed charges Sept. 7.

The affidavit said police found and arrested him on the latest preliminary charges of attempted burglary and trespass on Wednesday. He is now back in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $135,000, requiring him to post a bond of $13,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.