Accused Warrensburg killer appears in court

DECATUR — Out of hospital and facing a judge, accused wife-killer Jeffrey L. Lourash appeared in court Thursday to be arraigned on three alternate counts of murder.

Lourash, 57, and now booked into the Macon County Jail, is charged with the Nov. 23 shooting death of 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash at their Warrensburg home. Police say he shot her to death and then turned the gun on himself in a bid to take his own life as the couple’s terrified children aged 17, 15, 13 and 11 fled the house.

Lourash had been cared for at a hospital in Springfield while Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies kept watch and waited for him to become well enough to be booked into the jail.

Lourash appeared before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton and told the judge he had no money and would need the help of a public defender. Shelton agreed to appoint the public defender’s office to represent him and ordered the probation office to prepare a report into his background.

Lourash is due to appear back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing that will test the evidence against him and where Shelton will see if there is probable cause to try him.

Jail records show he remains in custody with bail set at $10 million, requiring him to post a bond of $1 million to be released.

