Active COVID-19 case prompts closure of Taylorville Tumble N’ Fly Tumble & Cheer Academy

TAYLORVILLE — The Tumble N’ Fly Tumble & Cheer Academy in Taylorville has temporarily closed due to an active COVID-19 case with an instructor as of July 18.

Upon notification of the first positive case within the facility, the Tumble N’ Fly Tumble & Cheer Academy owners were in direct contact with the local health department and Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency. They are all closely working together to ensure the safety of the children and staff. Contact tracing efforts are currently ongoing by the local health department.

If you were at the facility between July 4 and 17,and have not been previously been notified by the facility or public health, you are asked to contact the Christian County Health Department on Monday at (217) 824-4113 for further guidance.

During this closure period, additional cleaning and disinfecting will be completed. The Tumble N’ Fly Tumble & Cheer Academy is scheduled to open again on Aug. 1 for private lessons only with the health department's approval.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

