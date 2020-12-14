Adult, 3 children displaced after Decatur house fire, department says

DECATUR — An adult and three children are being helped by the Red Cross after a weekend house fire.
Crews responding to the house fire in the 300 block of West Packard Street at about 5:25 p.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the building, Decatur fire officials said in a statement.
Firefighters found the fire had extended to the second floor and attic, as well as hidden fires and soldering spots discovered after cutting opening wall and ceiling spaces, the department said.
No one was inside when the fire started.
The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.
Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire
Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon.
A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.
Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…
The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…
The Decatur Fire Department responded before 2 p.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street.
