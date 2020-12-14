Adult, 3 children displaced after Decatur house fire, department says

DECATUR — An adult and three children are being helped by the Red Cross after a weekend house fire.

Crews responding to the house fire in the 300 block of West Packard Street at about 5:25 p.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the building, Decatur fire officials said in a statement.

Firefighters found the fire had extended to the second floor and attic, as well as hidden fires and soldering spots discovered after cutting opening wall and ceiling spaces, the department said.

No one was inside when the fire started.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

