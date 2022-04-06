Adult son who brandished gun in front of Blue Mound mother gets 8 year sentence

DECATUR — An adult son who locked his mother out of her Blue Mound home, brandished a gun in front of her and told her he could walk in any time he wanted, has been sent to prison for eight years.

Brylan L. Jones, 22, appeared Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He had taken a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that saw Judge Jeffrey Geisler agree to dismiss further charges of armed violence and possession of a stolen firearm. The judge also threw out a charge of dealing in cannabis.

The charges stem from the afternoon of Nov. 22 when Jones’s mother went to Blue Mound police complaining she had been locked out of her home by her son. She said when she tried to climb back in through a window, she was confronted by Jones who was armed with a handgun with an extended magazine.

The woman was quoted by police as having told her son, who was on parole from a five-year prison sentence for burglary at the time, to leave her home over “issues with his behavior.”

“(She) stated that he had told her that he would return (to her home) and she could not do anything about it,” said Blue Mound Police Chief Chad Lamb in a sworn affidavit.

The police chief and other officers had escorted the mother back to her house and reported finding Jones in the living room holding a bag of cannabis. Lamb said a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was next to him on a coffee table.

At a preliminary hearing in December, Lamb said police had seized 75 grams (2.6 ounces of cannabis) divided into multiple bags. The police chief said the amount and packaging was typical of someone involved in illegal drug sales.

Passing sentence, the judge said Jones will get day-for-day credit on his prison time.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

