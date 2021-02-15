After late start to winter, Monday snow storm likely to put Decatur above average for season

DECATUR — Jack Frost nipped Decatur late this winter season.
After a warmer-than-average and less-snowy-than-average start to winter, the region has been caught in an Artic blast of frigid temperatures this month.
And with six to eight inches expected to be dumped on Decatur by the end of this latest snow event, the city will likely be slightly above average for the season.
"Until recently, you didn't get a lot of snow, just small amounts here and there, but this storm will be your next biggest storm," said Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Lincoln office. "It may even top the one that you had (at the beginning of January)."
Through Feb. 12, about 9.4 inches of snow has accumulated this season in Decatur, according to the National Weather Service.
The vast majority of that, eight inches, fell during an early January storm.
No measurable snow was recorded in November or December, which between the two typically average about five inches.
Decatur averages about 12.2 inches of snow through mid-February. The expected accumulation from this latest storm will likely surpass that for the season.
Also coming late this season were frigid temperatures.
Temperatures are about 12 degrees below so far in February after being between three to five degrees above normal in December and January.
The good news is that the bitter cold will not be around much longer. Highs next week are expected to reach the low- to mid-40s.
"Much of next week looks like we're going to be near or trending above normal temperatures and breaking out of this Arctic air mass," Huettl said. "And transition time is during this weekend."
And though there's a chance for more snow later this week, Monday was "our strongest storm system of the next 10 days," Huettl said. And, with warmer temperatures next week, additional precipitation will likely manifest as rain.
