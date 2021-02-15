After late start to winter, Monday snow storm likely to put Decatur above average for season

DECATUR — Jack Frost nipped Decatur late this winter season.

After a warmer-than-average and less-snowy-than-average start to winter, the region has been caught in an Artic blast of frigid temperatures this month.

And with six to eight inches expected to be dumped on Decatur by the end of this latest snow event, the city will likely be slightly above average for the season.

"Until recently, you didn't get a lot of snow, just small amounts here and there, but this storm will be your next biggest storm," said Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Lincoln office. "It may even top the one that you had (at the beginning of January)."

Through Feb. 12, about 9.4 inches of snow has accumulated this season in Decatur, according to the National Weather Service.

The vast majority of that, eight inches, fell during an early January storm.

No measurable snow was recorded in November or December, which between the two typically average about five inches.