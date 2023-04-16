DECATUR — Aggressive Decatur skateboarder Richard L. Rice was given a 12-month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to the aggravated assault of a cop.

Decatur Police Department reports said the 25-year-old Rice had been holding up traffic while skateboarding southbound in the northbound lane of Jasper Street at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 3.

When Officer Brock Thoms pulled up to find out what was going on, he said Rice hopped off his skateboard and marched up to the squad car window before telling the policeman: “I’m going to hit you in your chin right now.”

Thoms got out to confront him and said Rice, who refused to give his name, continued with his threatening behavior. He was described as tensing into a “striking stance” and standing so close he was touching the bill of a ball cap the officer was wearing.

A sworn affidavit signed by Thoms said Rice had also picked up his skateboard and lifted it up as if preparing to “swing or strike” him with it. The defendant was then arrested without further incident.

He was sentenced at a court hearing March 16 and Judge James Coryell also ordered him to spend 120 days in the Macon County Jail. But that sentence was canceled out with day-for-day credit and further credit for time served since his arrest.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods