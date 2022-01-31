Alert shopper helps Decatur police arrest armed robber within minutes

DECATUR — Prompt action by Decatur police and the efforts of a public-spirited shopper helped officers find and arrest a robber within five minutes of the crime taking place, a sworn affidavit said.

The Decatur police affidavit said patrol officers were alerted to a robbery that had just occurred at the Dollar General store at 969 E. Eldorado St. at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.

One 35-year-old male shopper had arrived at the store just after the cashier had been held up and saw a man fleeing on foot.

“(The shopper) was told by the clerk that she had just been robbed, so he got back in his vehicle and followed the subject he had observed running,” said the affidavit.

“Officer Clayton Zilz was flagged down by (the shopper) and directed to the suspect who was on the northwest corner of East Wood and South Hilton streets. (The shopper) … told Officer Zilz that the subject he observed running from Dollar General was the same subject Officer Zilz had taken into custody.”

The affidavit logged the arrest as occurring at 3:14 p.m.

The 29-year-old cashier was taken by police to view the suspect and confirmed by his clothing and appearance that this was the man who had just robbed her. She is quoted as saying he had walked up to her cash register with his hands concealed inside his jacket pockets and, rather unusually, had told her: “Give me all the money in your register and call the cops when I leave.”

He had then dashed out of the store with the cash and still had it on him when he was arrested, the affidavit said.

The man was booked on a preliminary charge of robbery and a check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be released. If he makes bail, he is banned from going to any Dollar General store.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

