All five defendants now sentenced in the murder of Olney man

OLNEY — Two defendants from Olney have both been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the gunshot murder of a 19-year-old Olney man.

Rick A. Meador, 20, pleaded guilty in Richland County Circuit Court to the killing of Kyle M. Johnson. Tara N. Haws, 35, had been convicted by a jury of murder in the same case after the mortally wounded victim had been found with multiple gunshot wounds Sept. 6, 2020, at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel streets in the city.

Johnson later died of his injuries in a hospital while Illinois State Police say Meador and his then 16-year-old girlfriend, Kalia Arnone, were fleeing to Florida where they were both later arrested. Arnone, now 18, was tried as an adult and convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced April 26 to 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence available.

Meador appeared in court May 5 after his case had earlier been scheduled for a jury trial. The 50-year sentence was also the maximum allowed in a sentencing range of 20 to 50 years.

Haws was convicted by the jury in March and also appeared in court May 5 to be sentenced.

Another defendant, Dale E. Boatman Jr., 33, appeared in court in October and pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

And a fifth defendant, 45-year-old Misty D. Whipple of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty on April 13 in Jefferson County Circuit Court to a charge of aiding fugitives and preventing their apprehension. She was accused of renting a van that Meador and Arnone used as they escaped to Florida and Whipple was sentenced to 24 months probation and 180 days in jail, but the jail sentence was stayed.

