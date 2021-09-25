Ameren officials offer tips on dealing with downed powerlines

DECATUR – After a downed power line left more than 1,300 Ameren Illinois customers in Decatur without power Thursday, officials are using the event to create awareness for future accidents.

“Everyone’s first instinct when their power goes out is to go outside and see if they can see what caused the outage,” said Brian Bretsch, communications executive at Ameren Illinois. “We want everybody to know that whenever they see any line down they should always assume that it’s a power line and to stay away from the area.”

The downed line was along East Garfield Avenue, between North Jasper Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Bretsch said a crew was dispatched to the area before 5 p.m. and made sure the scene was safe for a tree trimming crew to clean up the fallen branch.

While the trimming crew worked, Bretsch said linemen were able to isolate outage and reroute power from another source to bring power back for 1,000 customers at around 6 p.m.

The crew was able to restore the original connection and power for the remaining 300 customers right before 10 p.m., Bretsch said.

With September being National Preparedness Month, Bretsch said it’s important for people to understand the dangers of a downed power line and learn helpful tips to handle similar situations.

Some downed power line safety tips include:

If you see a downed power line, stay away at least 10 feet away from it and warn others to stay away.

Stay away from anything that comes in contact with a downed power line, including fences or trees.

Never drive over a downed power line.

It’s hard to tell the difference between an electric line, a telephone line or a cable line, so treat any line as an energized line and never touch them.

If tree or branch fall on an electric line, do not try to remove any debris because electricity can travel through objects, especially when they are wet.

Do not attempt to rescue someone who makes contact with a downed power line. You could become a victim yourself.

Should anyone come across a downed power line, Bretsch said people should call local authorities and Ameren Illinois at 1-800-755-5000 to report the incident.

