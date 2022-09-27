Ameren prepares for ‘all situations' to keep the lights on

DECATUR — As Hurricane Ian raises concern along the Florida coast, Ameren Illinois on Tuesday assured it’s prepared for emergency weather back home in the prairie state.

The power company showcased much of its emergency equipment during an emergency preparedness open house at its Decatur training center on Tuesday.

The open house was a chance for area emergency responders and other city representatives to get a behind-the-scenes look into Ameren’s crisis response operations ahead of the upcoming winter season.

Early preparation is key, said Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch, because no storm or outage is ever the same.

“There's a ton of effort,” Bretsch said. “There's a ton of logistics. We're constantly training for all situations.”

Ameren may respond to a number of emergency situations, including power outages caused by severe weather, broken power lines following car accidents or even accidental gas leaks sparked by home and yard repairs.

September is National Preparedness Month and Bretsch said preparation is a priority at all levels of the company. In addition to the daily training of new apprentices at its various training centers, Ameren also has a team dedicated to crisis management.

Members of Ameren’s crisis management group are constantly monitoring weather forecasts, said Adam Proctor, a senior emergency response specialist at Ameren.

Ameren Illinois’ emergency operations center (EOC) is based in Decatur. The EOC coordinates emergency response throughout the company’s service territory in the aftermath of severe weather or other wide scale emergencies.

“If we see the potential for any storms, or any kind of severe weather, we have an alert process where we'll blast out an email notification to most of the company, depending on the likelihood of the severe weather,” Proctor said.

That notification then triggers responses from employees across the company.

Hank Beckett, supervisor of supply chain operations at Ameren, is in charge of the company’s storm trailers.

In the case of a severe power outage in Decatur, local Ameren units will use the company’s mutual assistance network to call in for outside contractors. The storm trailers can be transported so as to create an easily accessible, central location and are outfitted with everything those contractors may need to restore power as soon as possible.

“They know what they're going to run into,” Beckett said of those outside contractors. “So they fill their trucks, and off they go.”

As for Ameren customers themselves, Bretsch said preparation at home ensures families have vital resources to rely on as they wait for electricity and/or gas to be restored.

“If you're a customer and you want to be prepared for the winter, the best thing that you can do is get yourself an emergency kit or create one,” he said.

Storm emergency kits can be easily assembled at home, Bretsch said. The kits should be centrally located and updated every six months. Kits should ideally contain bottled water, any vital medications, canned goods, a can opener, extra phone chargers, cash and a list of emergency contacts, among other items.

No outage is ever convenient, Bretsch said, but Ameren is doing what it can to make outages easier to navigate and fix.

“Having the lights on all the time is critical to our customers.”