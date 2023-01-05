Amid cop shortage, Decatur welcomes 10 new officers

DECATUR — Decatur police are working to build up their ranks as a slew of retirements have hit the department.

On Thursday, the department and the city of Decatur swore in 10 new officers that will help close the gap left by departing officers. But acting Decatur Chief of Police Brad Allen said there’s still a way to go before the department is staffed at full capacity.

“I think we still currently have six vacancies,” Allen said. “And we're in the hiring process now. The next group we hire will be (in) the first part of May.”

The 10 new officers will be a “big boost to our numbers,” Allen said, though the department is anticipating around seven more retirements between now and the middle of March.

The increase in retirements can be attributed to a cohort of longtime officers reaching retirement age at the same time, Allen said. The department hired a “large group” of new officers in the mid to late 1990s, he said, and those officers are now ready to step down and make room for new hires.

The new officers sworn in on Thursday were: Cole Boehm, Jeffery Calvert, Justis Coventry, Tory Owens, Nicholas Pulkrabek, Kyle Purcell, Eleodoro Roman, Samantha Webb, Travis Wolfe and Benjamin Woolridge.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, whose son was among the new officers, said she was “excited” to welcome the new hires.

“It's been a while since we've had such a large group at one time,” Moore Wolfe said. “Usually it's been, you know, three or four at a time.”

Moore Wolfe’s son, Travis Wolfe, has been a deputy with the Macon County Sheriff's Department for the last 10 years. Wolfe was one of four officers involved in an Oct. 12 shootout that left a Decatur man dead and two officers injured, an incident which the Macon County State’s Attorney ruled a justified use of deadly force.

Wolfe told the Herald & Review he was “feeling great” about his transition to a new department.

“The Decatur Police Department is the pinnacle of professionalism (and) excellence, and there's a lot of opportunities there to move forward,” he said. “And it's the best place I've seen to really be a cop.”

Likewise, Moore Wolfe said she believes Decatur officials and residents are especially supportive to law enforcement, saying the community “has been incredibly supportive in a very tough time.”

Both Allen and Moore Wolfe encourage anyone interested in law enforcement to consider applying to the department.

“We are always actively recruiting,” said Allen. “It's a very simple process. We've tried to make it as easy as we can. If there's any questions, reach out to us. We'll walk people through it. We'll help them anyway we can.”

The department also is offering new recruits and “lateral” hires — existing officers recruited from other police agencies — will be paid a $5,000 signing bonus.

There are some strings attached. In the case of new hires of rookies, the money will be paid in two halves. The first half arrives after 14 weeks when they graduate from the police training academy and then, by the one-year mark of their service, they get the second half. And to keep all the bonus all the new hires must commit to work for the department for at least three years.

According to Allen, many of the individuals sworn in on Thursday initially worked in the private sector in jobs outside law enforcement. Law enforcement or criminal justice experience aren’t prerequisites for the department, he said.

“We want to encourage people who are interested in law enforcement to talk to our folks in recruiting,” Moore Wolfe said. “It's never been tougher to be a cop than it is right now. But they've never been more valued than they are right now.”

