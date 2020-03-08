Amtrak says woman on train that made stop in Normal has tested 'presumptive positive' for coronavirus

Crew members wearing masks and gloves delivered trays of food in covered plates, and placed outside the stateroom doors.

More than 400 people have tested positive for the disease in the United States and as of Sunday, 19 deaths have been associated with the coronavirus.

The couple is unsure of when they will be able to return home, but officials informed the passengers they would be heading for Oakland to disembark on Monday, through an evacuation process specified by federal authorities.

“That may take a couple of days,” she said. “They are grouping people and acute care passengers will be in the first group to leave.”

Illinois case

A hospitalized Chicago man in his 60s is believed to be Illinois' first community transmission case of COVID-19.

The man, in serious condition, had not traveled recently. His case marked the seventh overall in Illinois.

“As we have enhanced our surveillance efforts and begun testing more people, we expected to find more cases, and I expect that we will continue to identify cases in the days and weeks to come,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement.