Amtrak train involved in apparent collision with vehicle south of Mattoon
Amtrak train involved in apparent collision with vehicle south of Mattoon

MATTOON — Emergency officials are on the scene of an apparent collision involving an Amtrak train and a passenger vehicle south of Mattoon.

A JG-TC reporter observed an ambulance leaving the scene, a marked crossing along Old State Road between U.S. 45 and Lake Road.

The northbound train, which was scheduled to stop in Mattoon on its route to Chicago, was still stopped near the intersection, as was a freight train.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. The Wabash Fire Protection District and Mattoon fire and police responded to the crash.

The crossing arms at the rural intersection appear to be undamaged.

