Angry Decatur husband fires gun in front of car full of kids, police report

DECATUR — An estranged and angry Decatur husband arrived on her driveway in the early morning hours with a car full of children and repeatedly fired a gun into the air, police report.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Indiana Court and four children aged 10, 9 and 6 were in the vehicle when the 33-year-old man began firing.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Joe Oberheim, quotes the 32-year-old wife as saying her husband of 10 years drove onto her driveway with the kids and began pounding on her door and windows making his accusations.

She said she refused to answer and looked out to see him backing his vehicle away.

“(She) advised that once he got to the end of the driveway, he began shooting a black handgun while the children were in the vehicle,” said Oberheim.

Oberheim said arriving police found eight 9mm handgun bullet casings scattered at the end of the driveway. Officers then located the man at home in the 1500 block of West Forest Avenue where he was arrested. Oberheim said police recovered an empty 9mm gun magazine from under the bathroom sink and found two more matching 9mm shell casings stuck between the hood of the man’s vehicle and its windshield.

Oberheim said police spoke to the children who confirmed the woman’s version of events.

“(His) actions placed the children in circumstances that endangered the children’s life and health by recklessly discharging a firearm in their presence.”

The man was booked on preliminary versions of those charges and a check of Macon County Jail records on Monday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $250,000, requiring him to post a bond of $25,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

If the man makes bail, he is forbidden to have any contact with the children.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

